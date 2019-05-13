MARGARET GILDA BROOMS

HAMLET — Margaret Gilda Brooms, 61, of Hamlet passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Pruitt Healthcare, Rockingham,

She was born in Rockingham on Nov. 27, 1957, daughter of Dorothy Brooms.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home.

At other times the family will meet at home of her sister, Shelia Richardson, 108 Meadow Lane, Hamlet.

The Funeral will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Wilkes and Rev. Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Brooms; and a brother, Mike Brooms.

Survivors include her sister, Shelia B. Richardson of Hamlet; brother, Wayne Brooms of Rockingham; Love of her life, Ernie Kelly of Rockingham; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Brooms Family.