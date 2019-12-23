MARGARET PHILLIPS COX

HAMLET — Margaret Phillips Cox "Ma Cox", 97, of Hamlet, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Richmond Pines, Hamlet.

She was born in Granville County, January 14, 1922, daughter of Tom W. and Emma McIntyre Phillips.

Ma Cax was a member of Highland Acres Church of God and previously Pee Dee Pentecostal Holiness Church and East Rockingham Church of God (before they relocated).

Visitation will be at The Church of God of Prophecy, Rockingham, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 11:00-12:45

The Funeral will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Steve Gilmer and Dr. Ron Martin officiating. Burial will be private.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Henry Clay Cox; brothers, Carl, Ben and Oscar Phillips; and sister, Lizzie Phillips.

Survivors include her daughter, Bobbie C. Dulin and husband, C.W. of Hamlet; grandson, Chuck Dulin and wife Sherry of Hamlet; and one great- granddaughter, Kalista Nicole.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Family of Mrs. Cox.