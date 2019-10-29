MARGARET WATTS

ROCKINGHAM— Margaret Stutts Watts, 90, passed away October 28th, 2019 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born October 11th, 1929 in Rockingham, NC. She was the daughter of Austin B. and Grace D. Stutts. She was proceeded in death by her husband Marvin "Bert" Watts; and siblings, Huey Stutts, Floyd Stutts, Howard Stutts, Pauline Coxe, Edith Stutts and Arthur B. Stutts.

Margaret spent her time serving at Community Church as a secretary and treasurer. She was employed by J.P Stevens and Industrial Sheet Metal as a book keeper. Margaret had a passion for cooking and working in her flower garden.

She is survived by her son, Eric (Teresa) Watts of Rockingham; granddaughter, Natalie (D.J.) Schrenker of Ellerbe; one sister, Hazel S. Brown of Rockingham; as well as many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

We want to thank the staff at Kingswood Nursing Center as well as Richmond County Hospice Haven for their excellent care.

A service will be held Thursday, 3:00 pm at Community Church in Rockingham. Family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at Watson - King Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home of Eric & Teresa Watts.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.