MARLENA G. WILKERSON

ROCKINGHAM — Marlena G. Wilkerson,41, of Rockingham passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. She was born January 17, 1979 in Richmond County a daughter of John and Lema Smith Penny.

Marlena worked several year as a CNA.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenlake United Methodist Church Cemetery Rev. Sam Butler officiating.

Surviving, Her children, Hunter Owens Caulder, Jayden Bass and Mariah Wilkerson all of Rockingham; Parents, John and Lema Smith Penny; Stepbrothers, Richie Penny of AL, Chris Penny, KY and Andrew Penny, TN.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 PM prior to the graveside service at Watson-King Funeral home in Rockingham and at other times at her parent's home 236 Northam Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379.