MARSHA DALE PRESNELL

SOPHIA — Marsha Dale Johnson Presnell, 66, of Sophia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro followed by burial at Hopewell Friends Meeting with Charles Carter officiating.

Marsha Dale was born in the Midway area in Rockingham on Jan. 19, 1953 to James Clay and Mary Grace Watts Johnson. She was a 1971 graduate of Asheboro High School and later of Davidson County Community College.

She started her career as was one of the first women CDL truck drivers in the state of North Carolina. She loved traveling and seeing this beautiful country as she always wanted to see things for herself instead of being told about them.

She loved the beach, Craggy Gardens, gardening, all kinds of music, Cher, trucks, roosters, Blue Bloods TV show and a good, sappy movie. She also was on the quest to find Bigfoot as she held to the fantasy of his existence. Most importantly she loved the Lord. She considered herself blessed because she loved and was loved.

In addition to her parents, Marsha Dale was preceded in death by her sister, Minnie Rose Lynch.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer K. Presnell of Asheboro; sister, Rebecca J. Boger (Wade) of Asheboro; sister, Patricia J. Hartman of Rockingham; Best Friend, James Royal of Asheboro; her dog, Barkley of the home; nieces and nephews, numerous friends and her coworkers.

Donations made be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009 and Randolph SPCA, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro, NC 27203.