MARSHALL BERRY

ROCKINGHAM — Marshall Berry of Rockingham passed away at his home on April 1, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1943. He loved life and lived it to the fullest and anyone around him was able to share in his joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John G. Berry Sr., and brothers, James Madison Berry, Grady Berry, and Bruce Berry.

Marshall is survived by his loving and devoted companion of twenty five years, Pat Britt and two special friends, Lisa Britt and Connie Hudson.

Also five sisters:

Kathleen Sweat of Rowland,

Luci B. Butler of Gibson,

Gracie B. Strickland of Concord,

Carolyn Suggs of Rockingham,

Charcie B. Strickland (Charles) of Laurinburg.

Four brothers:

Charles Robert Berry (Dottie) of MintHill,

Jimmy Berry (Esta) of Pinehurst,

John G. Berry Jr. of Gibson,

James A. Berry (Dona) of Gibson

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US. Hwy 1 North, Rockingham, NC 28379. McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Berry family.