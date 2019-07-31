LAURINBURG — Martha Imogene Fly Brooks, 100, of Scotia Village, Laurinburg, NC, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Martha was born to the late Oscar White Fly and Eunice Pearson Fly on December 8, 1918, in Spring Creek, Tennessee. She graduated from Spring Creek High School and continued her education at West Tennessee Business College in Jackson, Tennessee. While working for the Farm Security Administration in Raleigh, NC, Martha met her husband, Archie Donald Brooks Jr., and they married on September 4, 1942. She became a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker while Archie worked for the Seaboard Railroad/Amtrak. They made Hamlet their home for many happy years, where family and friendships grew. In 2010 they relocated to Scotia Village in Laurinburg.

Martha was a woman of strong faith which she shared with many people. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Hamlet, NC, where she served as youth fellowship advisor, deacon, elder, and Sunday School teacher. She was very involved with the Presbyterian Women and was presented with an Honorary Life Membership by the Presbyterian Women PC(USA).

Martha was a dedicated Mother to her two girls, Beth and Sarah. Her home was always open to their friends. For many years she served in positions of leadership in Brownie Scouts, Girl Scouts, and as a school Grade Mother and PTA president. Her skills as a seamstress were often put to use on home and school projects.

One of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were blessed to get to know their GG and to spend precious time with her. She will be greatly missed by all.

Martha was an avid reader and passed her love of books and storytelling on to her children. The Hamlet Public Library was one of her favorite places for many years, and she enjoyed being a member of a book club – the Hamlet Athenian Society. Martha gradually lost her eyesight late in life, but was fortunate to be introduced to the NC Library for the Blind, and continued her love affair with reading via digital books provided by that very special organization.

The family owes a great debt of gratitude to Scotia Village for the love and care provided to both parents during their residency. Martha was devoted to the staff and to the friendships she formed at Scotia.

Martha is survived by two daughters: Beth Brooks Elliott, of Laurinburg and Sarah Brooks Joyner of Cary; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 71 years, Archie Donald Brooks; one sister, Virginia F. Pentecost; and her son-in-law James L. Elliott.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Hamlet, NC with Belinda Rice CLP officiating. Family visitation will be held in the church Fellowship Hall at 1 p.m. followed by a service in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Richmond County Memorial Park in Rockingham, NC. Funeral Services are being handled by Watson-King Funeral Home, Hamlet, NC.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Hamlet or Scotia Village in Laurinburg. Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Brooks family.