MARTHA INEZ BYRD TALSANIA

SAVANNAH, GA — Martha Inez Byrd Talsania, 48, peacefully passed away on January 21, 2020 at Hospice House of Savannah, GA. Martha was born April 27, 1971 in Rockingham, NC, the youngest daughter of Ralph Lescoe Byrd, Sr. and Essie Powell Byrd of Hamlet, NC.

Martha is survived by her devoted husband, Kris Talsania of Savannah, GA; her step-children Cai and KalliAnn Talsania of Perkasie, PA; her mother, Essie Byrd of Hamlet, NC; her brothers Ralph Byrd, Jr. of Orlando, FL and Hewlett Byrd of Hamlet, NC, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Jennifer Byrd of Rockingham, NC, and sister Shirley Byrd of Hamlet, NC. She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Byrd, Sr.

Martha graduated from Richmond Senior High School and Campbell University. She was a Senior Contract Specialist at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. Martha enjoyed traveling, and watching hockey and soccer. Martha also loved all animals. She dedicated much of her time to fostering countless cats.

In lieu of a public service and flowers, friends and family may honor Martha with memorials to either the Humane Society of Savannah, GA at https://www.humanesocietysav.org/make-a-donation/ or to First Baptist Church, 208 Charlotte St., Hamlet, NC, 28345.