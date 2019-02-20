MARTIN LUTHER PREVATTE

HAMLET — Martin Luther Prevatte, 79, of Hamlet, passed away, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

He was born in Scotland County on Aug. 22, 1939, son of Frank C. Prevatte and Josephine Butler Prevatte.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harrington Funeral Home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. At other times, the family will receive friends at Home of Cheryl Chavis, 804 White Creek Road, Wallace, South Carolina.

The Funeral will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the 615 Cheraw Rd., Ghio Church of God of Prophecy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Blonnie Miles and Ruth Prevatte; and brothers, Tommie and Billy Wayne Prevatte; and special friend, "Mama Ruth" Whitehead.

Survivors include his brothers, Franklin Prevatte of Rockingham, Samuel Prevatte of Hamlet and Kent Prevatte of Bennettsville, SC; and sister, Wendy Prevatte of Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Prevatte Family.