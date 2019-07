MARY ALICE QUICK PROCTOR

BENNETTSVILLE, SC — Mary Alice Quick Proctor, 77, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019 at home.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Abundant Life Church. Interment will follow in the Quick Cemetery in Bennettsville.

The family will see friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham.