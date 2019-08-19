HAMLET — Mary Anderson Carter, 92, formerly of Hamlet passed away Saturday, August, 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 21st in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born July 29, 1927 in Atlanta, GA she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Katie Stockwell Anderson and was the wife of the late Tom Carter.

Mary was an Operator for Southern Bell Telephone Company, a member of Pioneers of America, a member of the First United Methodist Church, worked at Tom and Sarah's Restaurant, and was a Red Cross Volunteer.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Dillard and Tracy Shaw (Randy), one son, Thomas (Tac) Carter (Jonna) all of Rockingham, one brother, Paul Anderson (Effie) of Hamlet, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her dog (Angel).

Memorial may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 300 Charlotte Street, Hamlet, NC 28345

