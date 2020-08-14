MARY BROWN SIMMERMAN

CONCORD — Mary "Jaunita" Brown Simmerman, 96 years of age, of Concord, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Jaunita was born on September 1, 1923 in Lester, West Virginia to the late William Steuart and Winnie Carter Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband W.O. "Bill" Simmerman, her brothers Dolph Brown, Bill Brown, Curtis Brown, Kenneth Brown, Orville Brown, and her son William "Jack" Matney.

Jaunita was born into the Greatest Generation. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. In 1946, she fell in love with her husband, Bill, while working at J.C. Penney Company. She followed him in his career from Beckley, WV to Shenandoah, PA to Colonial Heights, VA and on to Rockingham, NC. After Bill's retirement, they relocated to Charlotte, NC. In June 2017 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Jaunita was passionate about her family and also enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping and crossword puzzles. As family was always her top priority, she treasured time spent with her four children, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. They all will remember her for her love, spirit, passion, laughter, support and encouragement.

Survivors include children, Delores Matney of Concord, John Simmerman (Margie) of Concord, Alan (Susan) Simmerman of Wilmington and daughter-in-law Linda Matney of Charlotte; grandchildren, Jack Matney, Jr. (Sandy), Laura Matney Costello (Berk), Warren Lanier, David Lanier, John Simmerman, Jr., Angela Simmerman Keer (Tom), Russ Simmerman (Christy), and Jill Simmerman Lawrence (Brendan) great-grandchildren, Brooke Matney, Russell Matney, Ryan Matney, Ellie Matney, Taylor Costello, Chelsea Costello, Morgan Wolfe, Isaac Wolfe, Hudson Simmerman, Hadley Simmerman, and Smith Simmerman.

Jaunita was laid to rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis, NC.

The family established a memorial fund in Jaunita's memory. Donations can be made to Brookdale Senior Living, 2452 Rock Hill Church Rd. Concord, NC 28027, c/o Pam Clark.