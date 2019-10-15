MARY STEWART ALLRED

ELLERBE — Mary Elizabeth Stewart Allred, 92, of Ellerbe, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 after years of declining health at Richmond County Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Graveside Funeral Service will be 11:30 AM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Marcus United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chris Thornton officiating. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Lunch following the graveside in the Marcus UMC Fellowship Hall.

She was born March 17, 1927 in Montgomery County, the daughter of Arthur Guy and Willie Long Stewart. She lived in Montgomery County most of her life and with her son Tommy for the past 8 years in Ellerbe. She had retired from Samarcand Manor and after a few years, went back to work as a Wal-Mart greeter. There she welcomed friends and neighbors for ten years. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Richard Paul Allred. She was beloved by her special canine sidekick Precious.

Mrs. Allred is survived by her daughter, Lynda Allred Kern (Ron) of Birmingham AL; son, William Thomas Allred of Ellerbe; 4 grandchildren, Michelle Monroe, Crystal Luther, Charles Kern, Jr., and April Allred; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The family is deeply grateful for Debra Hunt and Hallie Ellerbe for their many years of comfort and companionship. The family is also grateful for the loving care provided by the staff of Richmond County Hospice group.

Memorials may be made to Marcus UMC, 2081 Windblow Rd., Jackson Springs NC 27281.

Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.