MARY JANE USSERY

ROCKINGHAM — Mary Jane Gibson Ussery, 82, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Monday, November 09, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Mrs. Ussery was born August 18, 1938 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late William Robert and Vida Mae Rushing Gibson. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Hoffman High School. For over 40 years she worked with her husband Thad in the family business, Richmond Steel and Welding. She was a longtime member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church, where she served on many committees, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Gideons Auxillary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Inez Gibson Barrett and Betty Gibson McLean and her beloved companion, Sophia.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Thaddeus Lee Ussery; daughters, Rhonda Ussery Belkoski (Dave) and Angela Ussery Ammons (Rodney); grandchildren, Dr. Caroline Ammons Marks (Jon) and Thaddeus Seth Williams (Shelby); great grandchildren, Meredith Elizabeth Marks and Charlotte Scott Marks; step grandchildren, Kyle Alan Belkoski (Kate) and Eric David Belkoski (Diana); step great grandchildren, Ellie Diana Belkoski, Abel Lacy Belkoski, Isabella Marie Belkoski, and Asher Kyle Belkoski; sister-in-law, Peggy Ussery Carpenter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 13 at Beverly Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Mickey Briles and Rev. Jody Short officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Richmond County Memorial Park. Face coverings are required and please remember to maintain social distancing.

Mrs. Ussery will lie in state from 9:00 am until Noon Friday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and from 1:00 – 1:45 pm Friday at Beverly Hills Baptist Church. The family will not be present during these times.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International or the Richmond County Humane Society.