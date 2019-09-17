Mary Jo Scott Taylor

MARY JO SCOTT TAYLOR

ROCKINGHAM — Mary Jo Scott Taylor, of 129 Northam Road, Rockingham, passed away, Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hospice Haven.

Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 12:00-100 PM at Roberdel Baptist Church.

The Funeral will begin in the Church at 1:00 PM; Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Lee Taylor of the home; daughter, Sherry Smith (Joe) of Rockingham; sister, Andrea Hildreth (James) of Hamlet; granddaughter, Jessie Smith and grandson, Josh Smith.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Taylor Family.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
