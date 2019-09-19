MARY JOANN MCIVER SMITH

HAMLET — Smith, Mary JoAnn McIver, age 85 of Elk Grove, California and formerly of Hamlet, NC, passed away August 31, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tracy C. McIver and Lizzie Louise Bryant McIver; and two brothers, John and George Charles McIver. She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa (Paul) Smith Kreis of Elk Grove, CA and Jennifer Ruth Smith of Vancouver, WA; two brothers, Don (Sandy) McIver of Columbia, SC, and Richard (Linda) McIver of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Bobbie (Wink) Sox of Columbia, SC, and Debbie (Mackie) Walters of Hamlet, NC; two grandchildren Lauren (Chris) Kreis Keach and Rachel (Gabriel) Kreis of Madrid, Spain.

JoAnn was born on August 2, 1934 in Rockingham, NC and lived and attended school in Hamlet, NC. She received her AD at Mercy School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC in 1956 where she met her husband Carlie Odell Smith of Thomasville, NC. They had 2 daughters and moved to several cities in NC, spending most of their time in High Point, NC where she was a nursing instructor at High Point Memorial School of Nursing for many years. The family was transferred to the northern KY area for work in 1969. After her divorce, she became the Head Nurse of the Dialysis Unit at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. She retired in 1992 and moved out to CA to be near her daughters and family. She spent many happy years watching the grand children, exploring the area, reading, and doing creative projects. She loved birds, especially cardinals, and had several prints in her collection. Her later years were spent at Regency Place Senior Living in Sacramento, CA. She developed many close relationships with residents and staff and was very involved in activities, bible study, and outings. She was sassy, fun, and complicated all at the same time.

A private gathering was held on Thursday September 5, 2019 with family and friends. Simple Traditions Cremation Services is assisting the family.