MARY LAWSONROCKINGHAM — Ms. Mary Lawson, 63, died May 2, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Nelson Funeral Services is serving the family.



