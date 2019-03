MARY LOU WILSON THOMAS

ELLERBE — Mary Lou Wilson Thomas, formerly of Ellerbe, passed away Friday at Pinelake Nursing Center in Carthage. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe.

Burial will follow in Rourk Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.