MARY LOUISE TARLTON

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Mary Louise Tarlton, 88, of 217 Smokey Hollow Road, Rockingham, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born December 18, 1931 in Lancaster, SC ,daughter of Noah Howard Collins and Ida Bell Gardner Collins.

She was a member of Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Tarlton was a wonderful piano player; being a church pianist for over 30 years. She also was a talented painter, cook and gardener. She had a sweet kind nature and was a precious mother and grandmother. She will surely be missed!

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church, Rockingham from 6:00-8:00 pm. At other times the family will receive friends at her home.

The Funeral will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church at 3:00 PM with Rev. Darwin Cooke, Rev. Ray Cribb and Rev. Ricky Jacobs officiating.

Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond H. Tarlton; son, Jerry Tarlton; son-in-law, Reid Garrison; and sisters, Alice Wilson and Ruth& Ruby Cadell.

Survivors include her daughters, Ann Garrison of the home & Sharon Haltom (W.R.) of Rockingham; sons, Charles Tarlton (Darlene) of Ellerbe and Jimmy Ray Tarlton (Patsy Thompson) of Cordova; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Richmond County Hospice, 1119, Hwy. 1N., Rockingham, NC 28379

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Tarlton Family.