RAEFORD — Mrs. Mary Martin Baldwin, 89, formerly of Rockingham, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Hope Mills. She was born February 9, 1930 in Anson County, daughter of the late Adzie Eugene Martin and Minnie Belle Randle Martin.

Mrs. Baldwin was a member of Cameronian Presbyterian Church and a legal secretary with the law firm of Leath, Bynum, Kitchin, and Neal.

Services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, July 26th at Cameronian Presbyterian Church with Rev. Phil Joines officiating. The family will have visitation from 6 to 8 pm Thursday at Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Mrs. Baldwin is survived by her children, Martin Baldwin and wife Brenda, Martha Brooms, Allison Latta and husband Jeff, and Kayla Baldwin; grandchildren, John Dennis and wife Christie, Julie Knight and husband Jimmy, April Sullivan and husband James, Ashley Baldwin, Gabrielle Leaver, and Brandon Wright; great grandchildren, Taylor, John, Bobby, Olivia, Harlow, Carys, Ivy-Kate, Amber, and Destiny; and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mrs. Baldwin was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Baldwin; siblings, Roy Martin, Joe Martin, Adzie Earl (Tony) Martin, Mildred Wagner, and Betty Lou Williams; and son-in-law, Walter Brooms.

Memorials may be made to Cameronian Presbyterian Church, PO Box 458, Rockingham, NC 28380 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379

