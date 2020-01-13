MARY OLLIE STRICKLAND SNUGGS

LAUREL HILL — Mary Ollie Strickland Snuggs, age 88 of Laurel Hill went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the East Laurinburg Church of God with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Gary W. Snuggs and Lester Snuggs of Laurel Hill; Malvin A. Snuggs, Jr., (Elizabeth Ann) of McColl, SC; her daughter, Cathy S. Swinney (Sam) of Rockingham; a brother, Lewis E. Strickland of Laurinburg; her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, along with her many nieces, nephews, and loving family.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Memorial donations are requested to be given to the East Laurinburg Church of God, P.O. Box 1954, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.