MARY RICHARDSON RICKETT

ROCKINGHAM — Mary "Alice" Richardson Rickett, 81, departed this earthly life to reunite with her lifelong friend and beloved husband of 60 years, James Robert "Jim" Rickett, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A native of Richmond County, Alice was born August 11, 1938, a daughter of the late Lacy Roland Richardson and Irene Harriett Andrews Richardson. She graduated with honors from Rohanen High School in 1958. Following a courtship which began in elementary school, she eloped and married Jim on a rainy Tuesday, July 14, 1959. The rain seemed to follow their anniversaries over the years. Her career was that of a devoted housewife, supporting her husband's military career and moving from location to location, both stateside and overseas, many times over the 20+ years that followed. Her role expanded to include that of mother and caregiver with the birth of their sons. She loved to cook (especially cookies), crochet, sew and do crafts. She also enjoyed reading, photography, listening to music and being with family and friends. She and the whole family served their country by volunteering with many organizations. She was a two-time cancer survivor with a very determined spirit.

At the conclusion of Jim's military career, they returned to Rockingham where Jim began new careers and Alice supported his activities which included their membership and service through Pine Grove Baptist Church. There, she worked in the nursery, made and gave away blankets for 30 or more babies and served with the WMU, just to name a few.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ronnie Lee Rickett and Timothy Wayne Rickett, one brother, Howard "Buck" Richardson, plus many aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves behind two sons, James Tyler "J.T." Rickett, currently a resident of Gaithersburg, MD, and William Teddy "Billy" Rickett, who resides in Rockingham, plus a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and church family.

Because of the mandate resulting from the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral service is planned for Saturday, March 28, officiated by Pastor Phil Hinson. Interment will follow in Northam Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Community Hospice and Home Care (Linda & Brenda), her doctors and nurses, members of her church and neighbors, friends and family who gave their support.