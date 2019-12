MARY SUE HUNTSINGER

ROCKINGHAM — Mary Sue Huntsinger, 77, of Rockingham passed away November 19, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Born November 9, 1942 in Fayetteville she was a daughter of the late Billy and Beulah Huntsinger.

Mrs. Huntsinger was retired from the Red Cross.

She is survived by two sons, Randy Hayes of Navarre, FL and Ronald Hayes of Rockingham.