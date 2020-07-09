MATTIE MARTIN STUTTS

NEWTON — Mattie Martin Moose Stutts, age 103 passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehab in Greensboro, NC.

Born September 17, 1916 in Catawba County, Mattie was the daughter of the late James Samuel and Sallie Anthony Moose. She retired from Carpenter-Cooke Department Store and was a lifelong member of Grace Reformed United Church of Christ in Newton. She was a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16, where she served as a member for 50 years and in several positions, one having been Chaplin for two years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Stutts; a daughter, Camilla Gail Stutts; brothers, Phillip Moose, Paul Moose and Robert Moose; sisters, Elsie Harkins, Sarah Benfield and Sue Mae Murphy and sons-in-law, Harrill Coley and Jimmy Davis.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn Coley of Greensboro and Connie Davis of Rockingham; grandchildren, Garrison Coley and wife, Kelli of Greensboro, Dr. Chris Coley and wife, Angela of Greensboro, Melissa Koonings and husband, Paul of San Diego, CA, Camilla Davis and husband, John of Hillsborough, and Jay Davis and wife, Kristie of Rockingham; Great-grandchildren, Tate, Caroline, London, Kennedy, Hudson, Mallory, Parker, Campbell, Nish and Wells.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The Rev. Ryan Breakmeyer and Rev. Fred Thompson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Grace Reformed United Church of Christ, 117 East J Street, Newton, NC 28658.

The Stutts family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton.