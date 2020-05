Or Copy this URL to Share

MAY E. BARRINOROCKINGHAM — May E. Barrino, 61, passed Tuesday May 19, 2020. A Graveside service will be held Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Public Viewing will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store