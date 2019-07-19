LAUREL HILL — Melbie Shepherd Smith Fedler, age 63 of Laurel Hill passed away, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

Melbie was born May 29, 1956 in Marlboro County, SC, a daughter of the late Spencer Shepherd and Janie Carlisle Shepherd. She was a faithful member of Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and singing.

Melbie was a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years, working in the Labor and Delivery Department at Scotland Memorial Hospital and was the only blind member of the Laurinburg Lions Club. She was a seamstress, enjoyed gardening, canning, crafting and loved her chickens. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and to them she will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband's, JC Smith, Jr. and Robert Leo Fedler, Sr.; brother, Charles S. Shepherd and granddaughter, Myajah Grace Huntley. Melbie leaves behind her daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Smith-Foster (Mark), Amy Smith, all of Laurinburg; sons, Robert "Bobby" Fedler, Jr. (Melanie), Shawn Fedler (Danielle), all of Connecticut; brother, Tommy Shepherd (Lou) of Laurinburg; sisters, Phyllis Johnson (Gene) of Laurinburg, Doris Reese of GA, Peggy Beasley (Jimmy) of Laurel Hill, Vivian Siongco (Danny) of Oregon; mother-in-law, Yvonne Dill of Wilmington; grandchildren, Staci Smith, Isaiah Smith, Sydney Smith, JC Foster, Mark Foster, Jr.; great grandchildren, Nirvana Quinn Robinson, Jalen Emmanuel Smith, along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A special thank you to Hilary Kelly for choosing to be a special member of this family. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21 st at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353, The Lion's Club of Laurinburg, 1006 W. Scotsdale Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.