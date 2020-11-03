MELVIN LYNN ALEXANDER

ROCKINGHAM — Melvin "Mel" Lynn Alexander, 65, of Rockingham, passed away, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Hampton, VA, June 18, 1955, son of James Brazington Alexander and Linnie Cox Alexander Walker.

Mel was a loving Husband, father, grandfather and son. In addition to so much love he had for his family and wife, the things he most enjoyed was a Harley Davidson, being at the beach and his English bulldog Leroy .

Mel fought a courageous battle with his wife Trina by his side. In the comfort of their home, Mel passed away peacefully, surrounded by love. While gentle and softspoken, Mel was a friend, a loyal friend. He was never too busy to be there or offer a helping hand to anyone in need. As his grandson, Levi, once said, He's the man; He's the Mel-man! Mel was a veteran of the US Air Force and later owned and operated Mel's Pawn Shop.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James B. Alexander and Linnie Cox Alexander Walker; and a sister, Sue Dawkins Futrell.

Survivors include his sons, Torrey Alexander, Brody Alexander and Cameron Alexander (Shannon) all of Rockingham; step-daughter, Meghan Callahan of Raleigh; step-son, Patrick Evan Callahan (Rebecca) of Rockingham; grandchildren, Blaze, Torrey Lee, Emmit, Trystan, Gunner, Ashton, Josie and Jordan; step-grandchildren, Elijah, Levi , Samson Callahan and Chloe Chavis.

A private Service for friends and family, will be held by the Family, at a date to be determined.

The Family wishes to thank Community Hospice and a special thank you to Peggie Sue Knight and Pam Williams for all their help, care and compassion.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Alexander family.