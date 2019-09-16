MERITA JACOBS DAVIS

ROCKINGHAM — Merita Jacobs Davis, 79, of Rockingham, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lumberton, November 3, 1939, daughter of Boyd and Mancy Lowery Jacobs. She was a fighter. She exhibited strength, determination, and strongminded from a young age. She became a widow at the young age of 36 with three daughters in the home. Determined to make a home for her family and to support them, she returned to school to study medicine where she graduated as a nurse. She worked at Richmond Memorial Hospital during her time as a nurse. She began having health issues at the age of 48. Using her faith, strength and determination she bravely continued battling health issues until her last breath.

Merita was a dedicated Mama first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved being a Granny. She loved to play the piano and sing with her siblings. She loved all her family and friends. Immaculate house was a must and she loved to cook. She cooked dinner for her family every Sunday where porch sitting was required until time to nap before Sunday evening service. She attended church at Jefferson Park FWB Church. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her daughters' and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts but we know where she is.

Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at Jefferson Park Free Will Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 PM. At other times the family will meet friends and family at her home. The Funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Jefferson Park Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Jacobs and Rev. Ricky Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Eugene Davis; daughter, Tina Marie Davis; granddaughter, Morgan Blair Conyers; brother, Cecil Jacobs; and sisters, Myra Greene, Martha Thompson and Oveta Maree.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Eaves, Roxann Conyers (Larry Junior), and Christine Smith (David) all of Rockingham; five grandchildren, Bobby Eaves (Haley), Brook Wilson (Lance), Branson Conyers (Amanda), Hilary Smith, and Brittany Smith; fifteen great-grandchildren, Jessica Brigman (Cody), Cole Wilson, Hayley Eaves, Caleb Wilson, Ethan Hodges, Jalyn Conyers, Gracie Hodges, Katelyn Allen, Brooklyn Eaves, Hayden Eaves, Zoe Allen, Madelyn Sessoms, Ethan Sessoms, Braelyn Conyers, and Lil' Branson Conyers all of Rockingham; sister, Shelia Eubanks (Mike) of Lexington; brothers, Bud Jacobs of Hamlet, Lanny Jacobs (Anita), Dennis Jacobs (Annie) and Ricky Jacobs (Lynn) all of Rockingham; sister-in-laws, Arliss Jacobs, Lynn Batton, Shirley Davis, Sharon Davis; brother-in-law, Tommy Davis (Bonnie); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She loved and touched deeply.

Harrington Funeral Home & crematory is serving the Davis Family.