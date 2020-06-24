MICHAEL DANE OSENTOWSKI

HAMLET — On Sunday June 21, 2020, Michael Dane Osentowski was born at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Baby Dane was the cherished son of Michael and Kaki Osentowski. What a blessing to meet him, we Thank You Lord. Baby Dane was born without a heartbeat because of an underlying condition called "hydrops". We rejoiced meeting you and your delivery in the presence of mommy, daddy, and grandma. Our lives will forever be touched by the struggle for you to be here. Baby Dane was greeted in heaven by his sister, Willia Rae Osentowski, great-grandfather, William David Sanford, great uncle, Joseph L. Sheppard, great-great grandfather, Jesse D. Sheppard, Aunt Shana Osentowski, and the presence of his Lord and Savior.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Kaki Osentowski; four siblings, sister Michelle Osentowski, brother Michael R. Osentowski, brother Hunter Osentowski, and brother Aiden Osentowski. Grandparents, Johnathan and Kimberly S. Greene and Charlotte and Anthony Osentowski, Uncle Anthony Osentowski, Aunt Dawn Frier, Aunt Theresa Meyers, Great Uncle and Aunt Chris and Robin Chavis. Uncle and Aunt Houston and Hannah Sanford, Great-Grandmother Tonda S. (Tommy) Butler. A special cousin, Christopher Tyler Sheppard. Dane has many beloved cousins, friends, and a godmother.

We are thankful God chose us to be your parents. Our greatest joy was having you as long as we could. Baby Dane you are so brave, and the Lord needed another angel. During our journey, we were taken such great care of by the staff and Doctor's at UNC Chapel Hill Women's Hospital. God bless each one of you. We appreciate your kindness, and love during such a difficult time. Please pray as we come to terms for a life without him here on earth. We will honor our son with a private graveside memorial. The family will receive friends at their home.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Osentowski family.