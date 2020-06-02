Michael Everette McDonald
MICHAEL EVERETTE MCDONALDROCKINGHAM — Mr. Michael Everette McDonald, 63, passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Funeral will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 pm in the Chapel at Nelson Funeral Home with a viewing from 1-2 pm in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11 am until 2 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Services
1021 E Washington St
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-2345
