MICHAEL HELMS

ROCKINGHAM — Michael "Todd" Helms, Sr., 50, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born in Richmond County, son of Lonnie Helms and Gearldine Robinson Jacobs.

Todd was a truck driver for ARM, Inc., loved fishing and the Dallas Cowboys. He often did the Motorcycle Rides for different Charities and really enjoyed doing so. Todd loved his family, friends, and his special grandkids that all called him "Papa Fatback"; He will be missed!

A Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Jefferson Park Free Will Baptist Church. The Memorial Service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Chris Jacobs and Pastor Ricky Jacobs officiating.

At other times the family will meet at the home of his mother, Gearldine Jacobs, 117 Jacobs Lane, Rockingham.

Todd was preceded in death by his brother, Heath Helms; and his step-dad, "Brother" Jacobs.

Survivors include his wife Brooke Leviner Helms of Wallace, South Carolina; mother, Gearldine Jacobs of Rockingham; Father, Lonnie Helms of Bennettsville, South Carolina; daughters, Heather Knight of Hamlet, Toni Hodges of Rockingham and Brenlyn Steen of Wallace; sons, Michael Todd Helms, Jr., Chad Helms and Ben Helms all of Rockingham and Cooper Steen of Wallace; brothers, Tim Helms of Rockingham and Chris Helms of Hamlet; sister, Kristi Gore of Florence, South Carolina; and six grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Helms Family.