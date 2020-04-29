MICHAEL HOWARD HORD

Florence, SC — Michael Howard Hord, 76, of Florence, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Mr. Hord was born a son of the late Bessie McCollum Hord and William Jess Hord. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and was a retired mechanic from Sunbeam Bread Company. Mr. Hord was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence, a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and a member of the Black Creek Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and had a love for all his hunting dogs, especially his Springer Spaniel, Amos. All six of his grandchildren have a love for the outdoors thanks to their grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, William Jess Hord, Jr and his sisters, Joan Lee and Rebecca Kay Hord.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Fritz Hord; daughters, Janice Hord Vinson (Mark) of Florence and Michele Holmes (Paul) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Brendan Holmes, Hunter Vinson, William Vinson, Graycen Holmes, Clayton Holmes and Jackson Holmes; brothers, Jack D. Hord and Franklin G. Hord, both of Wilmington, NC and sister, Mereldyn Carrol Lowery of Virginia Beach, VA.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a Memorial Service may be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Foundation, Heart and Vascular Institute, 800 E. Cheves Street, Suite 150, Florence, SC 29506.