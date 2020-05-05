MICHAEL LEROY HENDRICKHAMLET — Michael Leroy Hendrick, 78, of Hamlet passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at PruittHealth in Rockingham. He was born June 24, 1941 in Richmond County, a son of the late Authur Leroy and Pauline Stone Hendrick. Mike served his country in the U.S. Air force, and worked running heavy equipment for his father at A.L. Hendrick Builder, and other construction companies. He was raised in Second Baptist Church in Hamlet, and also called Freedom Baptist Church in Rockingham a church home. He is survived by his sister, Anne H. Sanford of Hamlet, and brothers, Larry J. Hendrick of Long Beach, NC and Thomas N. Hendrick of Ninety Six, SC. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held.



