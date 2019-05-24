MIDDER MINES

GOLDSBORO — Midder Mines, born Nov. 17, 2017, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9 in Goldsboro.

He is survived by parents Katie and Pete Mines of Goldsboro, maternal grandparents Walter and Pam Easterling of Rockingham, paternal grandparents Pete and Elizabeth Mines of North Myrtle Beach, and several aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at Highland Acres Church of God in Rockingham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or the elephant exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.