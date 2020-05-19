MILTON HILLIARD TERRY, JR.HAMLET — Milton Hilliard Terry, Jr., 69, Boyd Lake Road, Hamlet, passed away, Saturday, May 16, at First Health Richmond Memorial. He was born April 11, 1951, in Richmond County, son of Milton, H. Terry, Sr. and Nealie Mae Thomas Terry. Milton was a member of Marks Creek Presbyterian Church, formerly worked at CSX Railroad and Terry's Wells and Pumps, his own business. He never met a stranger, loved to tell jokes and could fix anything. What he couldn't fix wasn't because he did not try, as he never gave up trying. He will surely be missed! He is preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Trey Chance. Survivors include his wife, Judy Gibson Terry of the home; children, Kelley T. Bohman (Travis) of Hamlet, Kevin Dwayne Terry (Jeri) of Hamlet, Angela T. Chance of Laurel Hill and Kimberly Sherrill (Scott) of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Jolie & Rylie Bohman, Catelyn Taylor (Spanky), Blake & Bryson Sherrill, Kannon, Sophia &Saylor Terry; great-grandchild, Creed Taylor; and sisters, Ann Wheeler(Charles) and Sue Wheeler (Gary) all of Hamlet. Family will be meeting at home of his daughter, Kelley Bohman, 680 Marks Creek Church Road, Hamlet. A private graveside will be held on Thursday due to Covid-19 restrictions. Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Terry Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store