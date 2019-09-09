MOLLIE COLVIN KING

PINEHURST — Mollie Colvin King, 89 of Pinehurst passed away on September 9, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House.

Born to Otis and Mamie Colvin, Mollie Jean exhibited God's strength throughout her life. Easily recognizable with her beautiful red hair, Mollie was employed by Richmond County Bank where she worked until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother, Otis Colvin, Jr, and husband, James E. King. She is survived by her son, R. Mike Poplin and wife, Julie (Neal) of Lilesville, NC, grandchildren, Katie Poplin (San Francisco, CA), Elizabeth (Derek) Revels (Ft Mill, SC), R. Mike, II (Jacob) Poplin (Charlotte, NC), four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the caring friends and neighbors, sister-in-law, Brenda Kirk, and others that have accompanied Mollie along her journey to at long last, "be with Jesus."

A graveside service will be held on September 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Richmond County Memorial Park, with Reverend Stan Layton officiating.

The family will greet friends and family from 12:45 - 1:45 pm at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham NC., prior to the service.

Carter Funeral Home, Rockingham, NC is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Levine Children's Hospital c/o Atrium Health Foundation PO Box 32861 Charlotte, NC 28232 or Moore County Hospice and Palliative Care c/o The Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.