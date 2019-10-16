MONNIE LEE BALDWIN MCCAIN

ROCKINGHAM — Monnie Lee Baldwin McCain, 72, of Rockingham, NC, fell asleep in death on October 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Monnie was born in Ellerbe, NC on March 16, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Tommie Lee and Marie Baldwin. She was employed by the Richmond County School System for many years as a school bus driver and more recently as an elementary school teacher until her retirement.

Monnie is survived by her husband of 50 years, James McCain, children Vincent McCain of Charlotte, NC, Crystal McCain of the home, April McCain of Huntersville, NC and Jeremy McCain of the home, granddaughter Sarabi McCain of Augusta, GA.

Monnie's memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 591 County Home Road, Rockingham, NC.