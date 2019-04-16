MYRA JACOBS GREENE

ROCKINGHAM — Myra Jacobs Greene left us Saturday, April 13, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to join her loving husband Bobby Greene who preceded her in death in 2014.

Myra was a pillar of faith to her community, friends and family. She shared the gospel of Jesus Christ to all who would listen. Myra never saw the bad in others, only their souls. She will surely be missed.

Mrya leaves three daughters, Joy Beaver (David), Ginger Burgess (Buddy) and Effie Baldwin (Billy); eight grandchildren, Josh, Jeremy, Michelle, Summer, Brandon, Chad, Michael Glenn, and Hope; eleven great-grandchildren; Cierra, JD, Caleb, Austin, Joey, Jake, Savanna, Trinity, Tucker, Dillon and Paisley; four brothers Lanny, Bud, Dennis and Ricky; and two sisters Marita and Sheila.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Rockingham Church of God of Prophecy, 139 Flowers St., Rockingham. The Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 also at Rockingham Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow at Greene Family Cemetery, Ellerbe.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene Family.