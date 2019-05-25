MYRTLE ODOM DARNELL

ELLERBE — Myrtle Odom Darnell, 67, of Ellerbe, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 24, 2019, at PruittHealth in Rockingham. A native of Richmond County, she was born June 28, 1951, the daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Odom and Geneva Brown Odom. She was the widow of the late Ralph Douglas Darnell, Sr. who passed away in 2007. Mrs. Darnell was a homemaker for her family.

Survivors include one son, Ralph Douglas Darnell, Jr. of Ellerbe; two grandchildren, Christopher Douglas Darnell (Courtney Dawn) and Harley Fountain Darnell (Jessica Marie); six great grandchildren; two brothers, Harris Odom (Pat) of Hamlet and Ross Odom (Joyce) of western North Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings: Cartha, Elliott, Sealy, Wilbert B., Faye and Gleech.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the Ellerbe Chapel of Carter Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Paul Haber. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband in the Ellerbe Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Ellerbe is serving the Darnell family.