NANCY CATO WRIGHT

GILBERT, S.C. — Nancy Cato Wright, 82, of Gilbert passed away April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life for Nancy Wright will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Temples and Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend Ralph Schneck will officiate. Her family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Nancy was the daughter of the late James Horace Cato and Kathryn Smith Cato Emdee. She was born in Pageland, South Carolina, and was educated in Hamlet where she graduated from Hamlet High School at the top of her class. Nancy was the editor of her senior class annual, president of the the Y-Team and was senior class president. She played the organ and piano at the Methodist Church in Hamlet. Nancy moved to Columbia in 1957 from Hamlet. She loved both cooking and gardening. Nancy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Franklin "Mark" Wright of 64 years, daughter, Carolyn Boland (Randy), son, David Wright (Karen), daughter-in-law, Gail Wright, sister, Ann Evans, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Jimmy Wright.

The family wishes to send special thanks to Ora "Tootsie" Kneece, Robin Brajuka and Susan Nelson for the care given to Nancy.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1900 Sunset Blvd., Suite 103, West Columbia, SC 29169.