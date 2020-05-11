NANCY JEAN COBLER HAYES
NANCY JEAN COBLER HAYES ROCKINGHAM — Nancy Jean Cobler Hayes, 78, completed her earthly journey Friday, May 8, 2020. Mrs. Hayes was born August 22, 1941 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late James Aldie and Bessie Frances Belton Cobler. She was a member and very active volunteer in various ministries at Place of Grace Campus. She was affectionately known to many as "The Paper Lady" having been a carrier of the Richmond County Daily Journal for 32 years. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren, fishing, and yard work. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Royce Hayes and siblings, Bernice Bourgeois, Thomas Cobler, Junior Cobbler, Teenie Hill, Jack Cobbler, Shirley Carlisle, Ray Cobbler and Jerry Cobbler. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Teresa "Terry" Hayes Thompson (Jerry) of Rockingham and Annette Hayes-Snead (Greg) of Albemarle; grandchildren, Amanda Steen (Gary), Jackie Huggins (Matt), Adam Gardner (Roxie), Heather Driskell, and Carol Knight; great grandchildren, Anakin, Nova, Mattie Sue, Britanee, Stevie, Kristen and Grant; great great granddaughter, Kinley; brother, Jimmy Cobbler: sisters, Barbara Richardson and Louise Bell and Nancy's companion, Dean Taylor. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, graveside services will be held privately at Richmond County Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held once the restrictions have been lifted.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
