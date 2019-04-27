NEAL HICKS

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Neal D. Hicks, Jr., 85, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. He was born Aug. 2, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late Neal and Mary Ellerbe Hicks.

Mr. Hicks was the owner of Hicks Auto Parts for many years. He was a life long member of Zion United Methodist Church, where he had served as a Lay Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, and the Chairman of the Administrative Council. He was a member of the Rockingham Lions Club and held a number of local and district Lions Club positions. He had been a member of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative Board and a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Perry officiating and interment to follow at Richmond Memorial Park with military honors.

Mr. Hicks is survived by two daughters, Lisa H. Kirkley and husband Everette of Rockingham and Deneal H. Bennett and husband Mark of Wadesboro; three grandchildren, Natalie Kirkley Smith, Maria Bennett, and Emily Bennett; a sister, Betty Yates of Charlotte; a brother, William Hicks and wife Ellar of Cleveland, North Carolina; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Blakely Hicks; a daughter, Shannon Hicks; and brother in law, Charles "Clegg" Yates.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 123 Zion Church Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Rockingham Lions Club, PO Box 187, Rockingham, NC 28380.