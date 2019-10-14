NELL FRYE

ROCKINGHAM — Nell Ruth Jenkins Frye, 92, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.

Mrs. Frye was born October 3, 1927 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Henry and Dora McKenzie Jenkins. She was a longtime member of Pee Dee United Methodist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Clayton "DC" Frye, and brothers, Leon and Clyde Jenkins.

Surviving are her daughters, Donna Bryant and Kathy Bollman; grandchildren, Christopher Bryant, Robert Bryant, Matthew Jenkins, Rendie Wood, Amanda "Amy" Tinsley, Ashleigh Gardner and William Bollman; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and a brother Harry Jenkins.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Pee Dee United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Perry officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will see friends from 12:45 – 1:45 pm Wednesday at the church.