NELLIE CHAVIS BURR

ROCKINGHAM — Nellie Chavis Burr, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Mrs. Burr was born Nov. 27, 1930 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Grady and Mary Williams Chavis. She was a member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church and loved spending time at her home in Myrtle Beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben F. Burr and three grandchildren, Richard Wayne Monroe, Jr., Christopher Malcolm Monroe and Angie Burr.

Surviving her children, Ronald Burr, Deborah Moore (Ray), Benja Burr (Judy), all of Rockingham, Kathy Hellard (Roger) of Cleveland, NC; 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Colonial Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Pilarcyzk and Thad Ussery officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 110 Kemberly St., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.