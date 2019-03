NELLIE MORRIS

ROCKINGHAM — Nellie R. Morris, 88, of Baltimore, Maryland, and formerly of Richmond Co., passed on March 19, 2019 at The University of Maryland Medical Center.

A funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at St. Stephens MB Church in Rockingham.

There will be no public viewing on Thursday. McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Morris Family.