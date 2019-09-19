NICEY MAE BENNETT BREEDEN

ROCKINGHAM — Nicey Mae Bennett Breeden, 91, who was known for her sweet smile and pleasant demeanor, passed away peacefully into God's hands September 17, 2019 at Richmond County Hospice Haven in Rockingham, NC surrounded by loving family members. She was born March 24, 1928 in Scotland County to the late Cora Lee Bennett Williams and Braxton Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry "Jack" Breeden.

Nicey attended the Scotland County School system and graduated from the Laurinburg Institute, in 1947. Early in life, she was a homemaker, but later she was employed by Gilead Manufacturing Company in Hamlet, N.C for over 25 years.

Nicey was a devoted member of New Hope Baptist Church for more than 65 years. While there she was a deaconess, and as a passionate choir member who often sang heart-rendering soprano solos.

Quiet and mild mannered, Nicey always listened intently to people; never showed favoritism and had a real passion for making something out of nothing, bargain hunting, cooking (especially pound cakes), and sewing. She was also a very descriptive storyteller who often commanded attention with long, vivid stories, mainly about her family and close friends.

Over the past few years, and up until her illness, Nicey would spend countless hours enjoying the beauties of nature in her flower garden. This translated into a true appreciation for the outdoors and each God given day.

She was a very caring and compassionate person who always put the needs of others before her own. As a result, she was recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center for her contribution to the ongoing fight against hatred and intolerance in America. Consequently, her name was added to the Montgomery, Alabama "Wall of Tolerance" to provide inspiration to all of those who choose to take a stand against hatred.

Above all, she was absolutely devoted to her family unconditionally, especially her children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sam Breeden (Joyce) of Anniston, Alabama, Wilbert Breeden of the home, Louis Breeden of Cincinnati, Ohio, Clara Walters of Indian Land, South Carolina, Carolyn Reddick of Durham, North Carolina, Anita Hall (Lewis) of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Cecelia Dunlap (Robert) of Charleston, South Carolina and Larry Breeden of San Antonio, Texas; Brothers, Henry Lee Williams of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, Celestia (Sip) Williams Jr. of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, John Wesley (Butch) Williams of Laurinburg, North Carolina; Sister, Mae Nancy (Kute) Everett, Laurel Hill, North Carolina; 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and as a host of devoted nieces and nephews.

Nicey also leaves two dear friends to cherish her memory, Ollie Sloan and Minnie Lou Pemberton of Hamlet, NC and a dear cousin Winnie McCrae of Laurel Hill.

Viewing will be Saturday, 9/21/2019 from 1:00–2:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hamlet, NC with the Rev. Theodore Breeden and Rev. John Jackson officiating; burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the special care provided for their mother by her dedicated sister, friends and neighbors.

Finally, the family would also like to thank the hospice staff for their generous support, and loving care. Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379

Professional services have been entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home at 1021 East Washington St., Rockingham.