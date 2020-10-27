NOEL RAY HUNTER

ASHEBORO — Noel Ray Hunter, 82, of Asheboro, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at The Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakhurst Baptist Church, Asheboro, with Dr. D. Keith Hudson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, following the service, at Chappell Family Cemetery, Ellerbe, NC.

A native of Stokes Co., NC, Mr. Hunter was born June 25, 1938, the son of the late Manuel Lee and Bertha Tilley Hunter. He was retired from Burlington Industries Transportation and was a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church. Mr. Hunter served in the US Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his son, Mike Hunter, and siblings, Marvin Hunter, Eunice Currie, Bernice King, Graham Hunter, Gorrell Hunter, and Glen Hunter.

Mr. Hunter is survived by his wife, Nancy Hunter of the home; daughter, Cathy Johnson and husband Alan of High Point; daughter-in-law, Ruby Hunter of Asheboro; sister, Anne Tarlton of Henderonsville, NC; grandchildren, Rhett Johnson of Charleston, WV, Tyler Hunter and wife Rachel of Charlotte, Anne Johnson O'Hare and husband Jack of Port Townsend, WA, Glen Johnson of Falls Church, VA, and Miranda Hunter of Raleigh.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; American Red Cross, PO Box 4002018, Des Moines, IA 50340-2018; or Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.