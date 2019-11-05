NORMA GWEN WILLIAMS

ROCKINGHAM — Norma Gwen Williams, 82, passed away November 4, 2019 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday November 9, 2019 in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday before the service at the funeral home.

Born September 28, 1937 in Richmond County she was a daughter of the late Harold and Eva Currie Spivey and wife of the late John Henry Williams.

Mrs. Williams was a Certified Nurse Assistant, a Quality Inspector for many years with Burlington Industries and attended Ledbetter Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Currie and Terri McLean, two sons, Michael H. Williams and James H. Williams, one brother, Ricky Spivey all of Rockingham, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.