NORVIN EARL FORESTER, JR.

Pastor Norvin Earl Forester, Jr., age 76 of Rockingham passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Memorial Services to honor his life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Rockingham. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. A private interment will be held at a later date in the McDonald Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be given in Pastor Forester's memory to the or First Baptist Church of Rockingham, 210 North Randolph Street, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg.