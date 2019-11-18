ONSLOW WILSON RORIE, JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Onslow Wilson Rorie, Jr. 85, of Rockingham passed away November 15, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 (noon) on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Abundant Life Church with Rev. Joe Wilkes officiating.

Born November 9, 1934 in Moore County he was the son of the late Onslow and Corinna Soloman Rorie and was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Bundy.

Mr. Rorie was a U S Navy veteran and an electrician for Industrial Electric Company.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy W. Rorie of Rockingham, two sons, Tim Rorie of Rockingham and Todd Rorie of Cary, one sister, Raymelle Wright of Rockingham, and four grandchildren, Jordan, Conrad, Courtney, and Wil.

The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, one hour prior to the service at the church.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Rorie family